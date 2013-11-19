Operation Warm gives coats to kids in Lorain County

Lorain County Community Action Agency (LCCAA) announced its partnership with Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) this holiday season to give coats to kids through the Operation Warm program.

"All across America and in every community there are families struggling to meet their basic needs, said Jackie Boehnlein, LCCAA President and CEO."We wanted to help ensure that children feel warm, healthy and valued this holiday season."

Through the Operation Warm Program, LCCAA was able to purchase winter coats for young children, up to age 18, who live in LMHA communities. Community Services Block Grant dollars purchased the coats.

The coats will be distributed to LMHA residents at Operation Warm and Informed events taking place on November 14 at Oberlin Homes; November 18 at Southside Gardens; November 19 at Wilkes Villa; and November 24 at Westview Terrace/Leavitt. The events will take place at each LMHA complex between the hours of 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Lorain County Health and Dentistry will be on site to provide information to families on the new Health Insurance Marketplace. "Not only are we trying to provide the basic need of coats to children, but we also want to inform families of their new health options," Boehnlein said.

Residents may contact Evelisse Atkinson, LMHA Resident Program Coordinator, at 440-288-7428 for information on the program.

