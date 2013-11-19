13-year-old boy pleads guilty to the Mentor Marsh arson

Mentor Police say that as a result of their investigation, two juveniles were taken into custody but only one has been charged in connection with the Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve at 5185 Corduroy Road.

Mentor Police say that as a result of their investigation, two juveniles were taken into custody but only one has been charged in connection with the Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve at 5185 Corduroy Road.

2 juveniles taken into custody, 1 charged with arson in Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve fire

2 juveniles taken into custody, 1 charged with arson in Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve fire

The 13-year-old boy who started the massive blaze at the Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve on Nov. 5, pled guilty Monday in Lake County Juvenile Court.

The teen told the judge he started the fire out of boredom. He will remain in the Painesville detention facility until his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

The judge could sentence the teen to anything from probation to prison until he is 21-years-old.

More than ten acres were burned in the fire, which occurred approximately 1,000 feet west of Woodridge Lane near Forest Road in the Mentor Headlands area.

20 departments helped fight the blaze.

Nobody was injured and there was no property damage.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.