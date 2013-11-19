Professional golf returns with anticipated Cleveland Tour

The Cleveland Open. That sounds amazing, doesn't it?

Tuesday morning, an announcement was made that the city will be getting among the best players in the world with the Web.com/PGA tour.

"The return of PGA Tour quality golf to Cleveland. We will play The Cleveland Open at Lakewood Country Club June 28."

The four-day, 72-hole tour has a total purse of $600,000. It marks the return of professional golf to Cleveland, where the PGA Tour first held a tournament in 1938.

The tour will be beamed into 186 countries, including Asia, Latin America and Europe.

