Deputy Medical Examiner takes stand in trial for mom accused of killing son

A Deputy Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner took the stand Tuesday in the trial for Camilia Terry.

Terry is accused of murdering her 3-year-old son Emilliano Terry last November.

On November 25, 2012 Terry reported her son missing, resulting in various law enforcement officials searching for the child throughout the Cleveland area. Emilliano's body was found later that week in the garbage.

In his testimony Tuesday, the Deputy Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the little boy suffered major head wounds, several broken ribs and a cut liver from a blow to the side. He died five-to-seven days before being found in the trash.

Terry faces multiple charges; including,  two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of endangering children, one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of making false alarms and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

