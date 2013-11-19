Two attorneys convicted on bribery charges

A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court jury convicted two local attorneys Tuesday of trying to bribe a pair of rape victims to change their testimony, Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced.

G. Timothy Marshall, 63, of Cleveland, and Marc Doumbas, 45, of Avon Lake, were each found guilty on two counts of Bribery.





Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove immediately imposed a sentence of one year in prison for each guilty verdict, but because she also ordered the sentences to run concurrently, that means Marshall and Doumbas each face one year in prison.





Marshall and Doumbas were ordered to begin serving their sentences immediately.





On November 1, Anthony O. Calabrese III, a third attorney involved in the conspiracy, entered a plea of guilty to one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity (RICO) and four counts of Bribery.





On November 4, Thomas Castro, the convicted sex offender whose case Calabrese, Marshall and Doumbas were trying to affect, entered a guilty plea to two counts of Bribery.





The jury found that Marshall and Doumbas offered a series of bribes totaling $150,000 to two of Castro's victims. The two women were to be paid if they would change their testimony and urge leniency for Castro before he was to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John J. Russo.

