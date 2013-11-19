Report: Tribe close to signing Murphy from Texas

The Dallas Morning News has reported that the Indians have reached an agreement on a two-year contract with free agent outfielder David Murphy. It is expected to be worth more than $10-million.

Murphy, a left-handed hitter, had a disappointing 2013 season. He hit .220 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs. The Tribe will be hoping for a bounce back season. In 2012 Murphy was a .304 hitter, slugging 15 homers with 61 RBIs.

The team has yet to make an announcement on the move.