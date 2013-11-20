Good Wednesday morning NE Ohio: Chilly Start, HIGH 48

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

WEDNESDAY: Very chilly start. Wind chill into the teens. Mostly Sunny High: 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds on the increase More Mild. Partly cloudy. Low: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy start rain chance on the increases later in the day.. High: 47

It's early, but right now

Thanksgiving look dry and cool…High temp: 38

Click for the latest forecast and real time traffic.

