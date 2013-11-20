Time running out for dogs in urgent need of adoption at Cleveland Animal Control

Time is running out for 40 dogs in urgent need of rescue at Cleveland Animal Control.

The shelter tells 19 Action News that adoption interest has been extremely slow lately despite the influx of dogs in need of a forever home.

The shelter is extending hours for adoptions beginning November 26 - December 19 on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The dogs featured in the slideshow are all at risk of being be euthanized.





Please email ClevelandACVolunteer@gmail.com or call (216) 664-3069 if you are interested in fostering or adopting.

