Men charged in vandalizing Stark County Dog Warden's office

Two men have been charged with vandalizing the Stark County Dog Warden's Office.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on November 14 on Mahoning Road N.E. in Canton.

Police tell 19 Action News Robert Virgil Huntsman, 21, and Johnathan Charles Thornsley, 21, broke into the office and caused extensive damage to the building, several vehicles and the property's fencing.

Damages are estimated in the thousands of dollars.

Huntsman and Thornsley are both charged with breaking and entering, vandalism, felony theft and theft.

The investigation is continuing.

