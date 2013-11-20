Lights, Camera, Action!: Tri-C launches film crew training program

Cuyahoga Community College has launched a Film Crew Tech Training Program to prepare future film and media technicians for behind-the-scenes jobs within the entertainment industry.

The college developed the program given the increased demand for trained production crews as filming increases in Northeast Ohio.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission and International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 209 helped put it together.

Classes begin January 6 and registration just opened.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.