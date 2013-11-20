Holidays at the Higbee reminiscent of yesteryear

Horseshoe Casino Cleveland, which opened inside downtown's iconic Higbee Building in 2012, is again treating guests to a magical experience this season as it kicks off its second annual Holidays at the Higbee celebration. This year's celebration is sure to revive that sense of childhood wonder that the Higbee Building was famous for over the decades.

The casino will sparkle inside and out with traditional favorites and modern embellishments, including original Higbee trees that have been restored. This year, Horseshoe Cleveland has also enlisted the help of a world-renowned artist to recreate some of the nostalgic animatronic holiday scenes that once adorned the street-level windows of the Higbee store. The window displays and the artist, whose holiday designs have been featured across the country and around the world, were revealed on Wednesday morning.

"Horseshoe Cleveland is truly a one-of-a-kind casino and we wanted to give our guests a unique experience that would also take them back to the downtown Cleveland they remember from their childhood," said Marcus Glover, senior vice president and general manager of Horseshoe Cleveland.

The 30th anniversary of the movie "A Christmas Story," which was filmed inside the former Higbee's store, will be celebrated throughout the casino.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.