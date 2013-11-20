Dry Wednesday, Innerbelt Changes, CSU Smartphone APP, Win Cavs T - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Dry Wednesday, Innerbelt Changes, CSU Smartphone APP, Win Cavs Tickets

WEDNESDAY: Very chilly start. Wind chill into the teens. Mostly Sunny.  High: 48 
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds on the increase  Mild. Low: 37
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy start rain chance on the increases later in the day.. High: 47
It's early, but right now Thanksgiving looks dry and cool…High temp: 38

ODOT is closing part of I-90 this week as part of the Innerbelt Bridge project.
In order to make the final traffic switch and place ALL traffic on the new Innerbelt Bridge, inbound I-90 (east) will be closed between I-490 and I-77 beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 21. I-90 east will remain closed through the Friday morning rush and is expected to re-open onto the new bridge by 6 a.m. Monday, November 23. Major delays along inbound I-90 east, I-71 north, I-77 north and SR 176 north are expected - particularly during the Friday morning rush. Motorists will be detoured via I-490 east to I-77 north. 

Cleveland State University has beta tested and today launched a new cutting-edge smartphone app that can identify a user's location and send police help with the single touch of a button.  CSU is the first campus in the nation to implement the new system, developed by 911Cellular  of Beachwood, Ohio.
"As one of the safest universities in Ohio, we regularly look to stay ahead of emerging new technologies, and this is a big step forward," said Stephanie McHenry, vice president of Business Affairs & Finance at CSU.  "This provides us with an added layer of security for our students, faculty and staff."      
The app at CSU, which has been branded Viking Shield, is integrated into the campus police computer system. When an alert is signaled, the user's phone automatically transmits its location to campus police, allowing dispatchers to send help immediately.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager

