Is something breeding in basement of Lakewood apartment building?

The Berwick Building in Lakewood appears well-maintained and clean, but people who lived there say there is a secret hidden behind the darkened basement windows.

They fear that it could be a breeding ground for mold. The walls are oddly stained and there is debris of all kinds everywhere. Holes in walls, wood that appears almost shredded covers the floor, as does fractured wallboard.

At Lakewood's Building Department, there are past complaints, but not about the basement or mold. 19 Action News Reporter Paul Orlousky was told a quick inspection revealed the need for a more thorough look.

"We're going out again tomorrow (Thursday)," said Lakewood Planning Director Dru Siley. "Actually, we're going to revisit the property tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. with the Health Department to take a more in depth look."

The Health Department will bring along it's expertise in mold or other possible contaminates.

