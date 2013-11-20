Ed FitzGerald chooses running mate

C uyahoga County Executive and Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Ed FitzGerald announced his running mate on Wednesday.





FitzGerald, a democrat, picked State Senator Eric Kearney .





Kearney, 50, is a Cincinnati native and currently the minority leader of the Ohio Senate and State Senator for the 9th District.

State Senator Nina Turner, candidate for Secretary of State, issued this statement in response: "I couldn't be more pleased to be running on the same ticket as Ed FitzGerald and Senator Eric Kearney. Senator Kearney's strong record of bipartisan leadership and common sense approach to the challenges facing Ohio middle class families is unquestionable. Combined with Ed Fitzgerald's leadership in reforming Cuyahoga County government, Ohioans have a ticket committed to ethical governance and transparency that stands in stark contrast to the failures of the Kasich administration."

FitzGerald and Kearney will face current Ohio Governor John Kasich and Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor next year.



