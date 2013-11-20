Edwards' injury opens door for Cooper

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday promoted WR JoshCooper to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the teamplaced WR Armanti Edwards (ankle) on injured reserve. The club also signed WRReggie Dunn to the practice squad.

Cooper, a 5-10, 190-pound player in his second NFL season out ofOklahoma State, spent the first four weeks of the season on the Browns' activeroster and appeared in one game. He spent the past six weeks on the team'spractice squad. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent, Cooper appearedin six games last season and recorded eight catches for 106 yards.

A four-year letterman at OSU, Cooper recorded 161 careerreceptions for 1,696 yards and 11 touchdowns. A native of Mustang, Okla., hegraduated from Mustang High School.

Cooper's full bio can be found on Page 53 of the Browns' 2013media guide, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Edwards appeared in two games with the Browns, where he recordedone reception for 10 yards and returned four punts for 28 yards (7.0 avg.). Beforesigning with Cleveland on Oct. 30, he appeared in four games with Carolina thisseason.

Dunn, a 5-9, 180-pound rookie out of Utah, spent time in both theSteelers and Packers organizations this year. He will wear No. 13.