Indians making moves

CLEVELAND, OH- The Cleveland Indians today announced the following roster moves relative tothe forty-man roster:

Purchased thecontract of RHP BRYAN PRICE from the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Purchased thecontracts of RHP AUSTIN ADAMS, INF JESUS AGUILAR and OF CARLOSMONCRIEF from the Double-A Akron RubberDucks.

Purchased thecontract of INF ERIK GONZALEZ from the Single-A Carolina Mudcats.

Designated INFCORD PHELPS for assignment.

Price, 27,enjoyed a breakout season in 2013 between AAA Columbus and AA Akron, recordinga 2.04 ERA and 4 saves in 47 games/1 start (75.0IP, 57H, 21R/17ER, 16BB,92K). Bryan limited Minor League hitters to a .206 (57-277) averageagainst and averaged 11.0 strikeouts per 9.0IP during his tenure in Akron andColumbus. He is currently second in the Venezuelan Winter League in savesand is sporting a winter ERA of 1.89 in 15 games (1GS, 19.0IP, 8H, 4ER, 6BB,19K, .133AVG). The Granbury, TX native was acquired by Clevelandfrom Boston with Justin Masterson and Nick Hagadone for Victor Martinez in July2009. He was Boston's first round "sandwich" pick (45thoverall) in the 2008 draft out of Rice University.

Adams, 27,spent the entire season in a relief role at Double-A Akron, going 3-2 with 4saves and a 2.62 ERA in 45 appearances (55.0IP, 44H, 16ER, 3HR, 29BB, 76K,.215AVG). He averaged 12.44 strikeouts per 9.0-innings pitched and limitedright-handed batters to a .158 (18-114) average against after missing theentire 2012 season due to right shoulder surgery. The Millbrook, AL native ownsa Minor League career ERA of 3.28 in 114 games/46 starts (340.0IP, 320H, 124ER,348K) and was the Tribe's 5th round pick in the 2009 draft out ofFaulkner (AL) University.

Aguilar, 23,set the Double-A Akron franchise single-season record with an EasternLeague-best 105 RBI, hitting .275 (137-499) with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and66 runs scored in 130 games. His 105 RBI led the Player Developmentsystem and ranked 6th in all of Minor League Baseball. The Eastern LeagueAll-Star has carried his regular season success into winter ball where he ishitting .313 (41-131) in 33 games in his native Venezuela while ranking amongleague leaders in home runs (T1st, 10), RBI (2nd, 31), total bases (T2nd, 75)and runs (T4th, 25). He was originally signed by Cleveland as an amateurfree agent in November of 2007.

Moncrief, 25,spent the entire 2013 season with AA Akron where he batted .284 (139-489) with26 doubles, 7 triples, 17 home runs, 75RBI and 77 runs scored in 129 games ashe established new career Minor League-bests and led the Akron club invirtually every offensive category. His 17 homers were tied for 1st amongIndians farmhands while his 75RBI were 3rd in the system. The EasternLeague All-Star selection finished among league leaders in OPS (7th,.824), hits (T4th, 139), runs (T6th, 77) and triples (T6th, 7). Theconverted pitcher was originally selected by the Indians in the 14thround of the 2008 draft out of Chipola (FL) Junior College and spent his firsttwo years (2008-09) in the pros as a relief pitcher. BaseballAmerica named the Jackson, MS native as having the "best outfield arm"in the system entering the 2012 season.

Gonzalez, 22,split the 2013 campaign between low-A Lake County and high-A Carolina where hebatted .254 (129-508) with 32 doubles, 12 triples, 9 home runs, 76RBI and 75runs scored in 132 games. The versatile infielder appeared in 65 games atthird base, 55 games at shortstop, 13 games at second base and 1 game apiece atfirst base and center field as his 76 RBI were second in the organization toAguilar. Erik has continued to make a name for himself after the season forEscogido in his native Dominican Republic, hitting .351 (33-94) with 12 runs, 22B, 3 3B, 1 HR & 8 RBI in 25 games (.839OPS) in winter ball, leading theleague in hits (33) while currently ranking 2nd in average andtriples. This year marked his first full Minor League season after signing asan amateur free agent in August of 2008.

The 40-manroster currently consists of forty (40) players.