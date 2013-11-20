Tri-C offering a film training program

Before the cameras roll on the big explosions in downtown Cleveland, there's hours of behind the scenes set up and hundreds of crew members making it possible. Production companies are having trouble finding all the local help on bigger projects like "Captain America" and "The Avengers" and Cuyahoga Community College is about to help fill the need.

"This program is specifically targeted to train people to be entry level positions within a film crew, on a film set, on a commercial set," Simone Barros, an Adjunct Faculty member, told 19 Action News Reporter Dan DeRoos.

Tri-C has created a new "Film Crew Tech Training Program" in cooperation with the Cleveland Film Commission, and IATSE Local 209, the union who governs crew members. Students will come out certified and ready to get their foot in the door on the next project.

"This training covers many departments that are on film sets. Camera department, sound department, makeup, wardrobe, the art directors, the assistant directors. All of those from departments all have entry-level positions," says Barros.

You might be thinking these big projects that come to town bring their own crews. Yes, for the big positions they do, but they want to hire local for the entry-level tech jobs.

"They want to hire local because it keeps the production cost low. It's an advantage for them to be able to come into the city and have a pool of skilled workmen that they can pull from," says Barros.

The three week class costs around $1,600 and will start January 6th. Once you're done the union members, who will teach the classes, will know who you are and if you're ready to help make the next "lights, camera, action."

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.