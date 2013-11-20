RTA: Buses beefing up routes due to construction

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is preparing for additional riders on Friday morning, Nov. 22, as the Innerbelt Bridge eastbound closes to traffic at West 25th Street.

Red Line Rapid - Your best option to avoid traffic

Avoidance: It will keep you out of congestion and traffic and operates on RTA tracks only.

Extra train cars: RTA will handle extra riders by adding a third car to many Rapid trains serving the West Side for Friday's morning commute.

Easy freeway access: You can access Red Line stations from I-90 (West 117th and Triskett stations), I-71 (Puritas Station) and I-480 (Brookpark Station) to avoid areas anticipated to be very busy.

Commuter Bus Service - Park-N-Ride - Westlake, North Olmsted & Strongsville

Another option, second in convenience to the Red Line Rapid with this closure, is using RTA's commuter bus services. Park-N-Ride lots are located in Westlake, North Olmsted and Strongsville.

Additional buses will be added in RTA's efforts to offer scheduled service. There will be reroutes to address the closure.

Many buses heading downtown may also have delays because more drivers are taking alternative routes.

New to RTA? We have you covered

Web: Information is posted on www.riderta.com/innerbelt

Phone: Call the RTAnswerline at 216-621-9500 for help in planning your trip on Friday morning.

Fares: One-way fare is $2.25 for the Rapid and $2.50 for Park-N-Ride. An All-Day Pass costs $5, which covers unlimited rides on all services during that day. Passes can be purchased at rail stations or on the buses.

Additional Information: Go to this posting on Innerbelt closures.

RTA provides quality, economic and safe public transportation via rail, bus and Paratransit throughout Cuyahoga County. Real-time information is available for all buses and trains. Check www.riderta.com or call the RTAnswerline at 216-621-9500.

