From TV to print! Chris Van Vliet on the cover of Cleveland Magazine

19 Action News Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet graces the cover of the December issue of Cleveland Magazine.

Inside Chris is featured in an article that takes a look at what a typical day is like living in downtown Cleveland and working both on TV and on the radio at Cleveland's New 102.

Look for it on newsstands now!

