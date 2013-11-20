Investigation: Six-figure salaries for local TSA

A 19 Action News investigation found several top employees at the regional TSA headquarters making over $100,000 a year. So, we took a closer look.

The Transportation Security Administration, of course, is a federal agency that oversees airport security.

The TSA confirmed some salaries for bosses at its regional office for us. They included: $154,537, and $128,547, and $123,640, plus $105, 950, and $102,910. A source close to the agency also says another local manager recently left the agency at more than $100,000 a year.

And the regional director was making more than $160,000, but days ago he retired.

We're not talking about the folks manning the checkpoints.

Instead, folks with titles like Security Director, Deputy Director, Field Attorney, Training Specialist, Administrative Officer, and Stakeholder Manager.

The regional TSA headquarters oversees more than 500 TSA employees at airports in Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown and Toledo.

A TSA spokesperson questioned why we would even ask questions about this. She argued TSA salaries are in line with pay for other federal workers. Ann Davis said, "TSA's hardworking employees...charged...with protecting travelers...take offense at being singled out...all in an attempt to earn ratings."

Except again, when we told taxpayers some of the salaries they had the same kinds of questions we did.

One traveler responded to our findings, "I'm not going to government bash, I think a lot of people like to do that, but it makes you wonder."

We found jobs for regular airport TSA screeners around the country posted for $30,000 to $50,000 a year.

No question, the TSA is critical to homeland security and our safety. Yet, no matter how you see those salaries, no question, there are some eye-popping numbers.

