Cavs "go through the motions", fall to Wizards

Cleveland (WOIO) - Another night, another inconsistent effort, another loss for the Cavaliers, as they "went through the motions" for three quarters, as their head coach Mike Brown put it, and fell to the Washington Wizards, 98-91 at the "Q".





Bradley Beal, Nene and Martell Webster had the Cavs on their heels early, as Bradley threw down a team-high 26, including 6 of 7 from 3-pt.land, Nene followed with 24, and Webster hit for 15. The Wizards led the Cavs by 27 in the third quarter, before the Cavaliers rallied.





Kyrie Irving would finish with a game-high 28, but it was Matthew Dellavedova who would spark the Cavs, coming off the bench to hit a few key shots in the second half.





The loss leaves the Cavaliers 4-8 on the season. They'll head to New Orleans for Friday's game.





Copyright 2013 WOIO All rights reserved.



