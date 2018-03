Columbus, OH (WOIO) - Amir Williams threw down a game-high 16 points, and Shannon Scott added 13, as the Buckeyes cruised past American University on Wednesday, 63-52 at Value City Arena.





The Buckeyes got off to a slow start, shooting only 25% in the first half, and leading by just five points at the break. But they picked it up in the second half, shooting 44% from the field, and staying a few steps ahead, on their way to their fourth win of the season.





