Bridge closures, Eastlake scams, film classes and TSA salaries

Good Thursday morning Northeast Ohio.

We are continuing our coverage on the Innerbelt Bridge, where more closures start today at 9 am, and will continue till Monday. But the good news is, all traffic will be moving to the new bridge. Reporter Laura DeMaria is live on the Innerbelt with the tips and tricks to survive the potential gridlock this weekend.

A warning to residents in Lake County, criminals are targeting people in Eastlake, going door-to-door pretending to be Utility workers. One will ask to see your bill, while the other asks to use the bathroom. Anything easy to grab is likely to be stolen, and your bill could have sensitive information. Shannon Davidson is live with what you need to watch out for, and what to do if it happens to you.

Many movies are being filmed here in Cleveland, and big titles like "The Avengers" are using our city as a backdrop. A new program at Cuyahoga Community College is prepping students for film production work, and Reporter Dan Deroos shows you how to land a job on the set.

As you set out to travel for the holidays, you may see more TSA Agents patrolling. Reporter Ed Gallek has uncovered the salaries of the managers and supervisors, and some are saying its just too much, with salaries well over $100k a year. Coming up on 19 Action News this morning.

