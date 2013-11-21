Traffic Alert: Part of I-90 now closed, alternate routes, City increasing traffic controllers

ODOT is closing part of I-90 this week as part of the Innerbelt Bridge project.

A 19 Action News travel alert, ODOT closed part of I-90 on Thursday morning as part of the Innerbelt Bridge project.

In order to make the final traffic switch and place ALL traffic on the new Innerbelt Bridge, inbound I-90 (east) is closed between I-490 and I-77 and will remain closed through the Friday morning rush and is expected to re-open onto the new bridge by 6 a.m. Monday, November 23.

The closure will cause quite a headache for anyone coming in from the west side.

I-90 (west) between I-77 and I-490 has also been closed overnight Thursday, it is expected to be open by 6 a.m. Friday morning, November 22.



Alternates: From the WEST drivers can use:

West Shoreway

Lorain Ave

Detroit Ave

RTA

Drivers looking to stay on the freeway may take 490 EB to I-77 NB to get downtown.

And, The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is preparing for additional riders on Friday morning, Nov. 22 they say the Red Line Rapid is your best option to avoid traffic.

RTA will handle extra riders by adding a third car to many Rapid trains serving the West Side for Friday's morning commute and also additional buses will be added as well.

The City of Cleveland is increasing traffic control presence to assist with the Innerbelt Bridge Closures:

On Friday, November 22nd, during the morning rush hour, traffic control personnel will be staffed at the following locations to assist motorists:

West 14th Street - at all signal controlled intersections from the West 14th roundabout to the eastbound Innerbelt Bridge on-ramp.

Broadway Ave and Rockefeller Ave intersection

I-77 northbound at the Woodland Ave/East 30th street off-ramp intersection

I-71 northbound at the West 25th Street off-ramp intersection

I-490 eastbound at the Broadway Ave off-ramp intersection

This increase in staffing will be in addition to regularly scheduled traffic control posts in place during the Friday morning rush hour.

Special events staffing will be in place over the weekend and subject to the Bureau of Traffic deployment needs.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time while these temporary closures are in place and to utilize public transportation. These closures will add more traffic onto alternate routes; therefore, the City of Cleveland would like to remind all motorists to please drive safely and respect all emergency response vehicles.

For the latest up-to-date information on the status of the Innerbelt Bridge construction project, please visit the Ohio Department of Transportation website at http://www.dot.state.oh.us/



