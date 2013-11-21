Cuyahoga Falls Police: Armed man robs juice and smoothie bar

Cuyahoga Falls police are looking for the man who robbed the Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar on Bucholzer Boulevard.

It happened on Monday around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect walked in and demanded money from the register, and purposefully flashed a firearm in his waistband. The suspect then left the store with an undetermined amount of money, then fled the area south toward Howe Avenue, in a light colored car, possibly a Chevrolet Lumina.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Detective Bureau, 330-971-8334.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.