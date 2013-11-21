Racist slur scrawled on side of west side home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Racist slur scrawled on side of west side home

A racist slur was scrawled in paint on the outside of a home on Cleveland's west side.

The 'n' word and 'lover' was spray painted in paint on the side of the home in the 4800 block of Archmere Avenue.

Police are investigating.

