Adopt Now: Cleveland Kennel seeking help from community

The shelter tells 19 Action News that adoption interest has been extremely slow lately despite the influx of dogs in need of a forever home.

Time is running out for 40 dogs in urgent need of rescue at Cleveland Animal Control.

Time is running out for 40 dogs in urgent need of rescue at Cleveland Animal Control.

Time running out for dogs in urgent need of adoption at Cleveland Animal Control

Time running out for dogs in urgent need of adoption at Cleveland Animal Control

The City of Cleveland Kennel is currently experiencing a high volume of adoptable dogs in the animal shelter. Many of these dogs have been in the shelter for over a month waiting to be adopted or transferred to an available animal control rescue group. The City of Cleveland and Cleveland Kennel are urgently asking for the community's help in finding homes for these animals.

The City of Cleveland Kennel has a maximum capacity of 140 animal cages. Currently, 120 of those 140 cages are occupied. The Division of Animal control takes in approximately 20 dogs per day; therefore, an increase in adoptions is crucial.

"The need to find these dogs a good home has never been higher," said Chief Animal Control Officer John Baird. "If you visit the kennel to adopt a dog, our employees and volunteers are more than willing to help you find a pet that matches your needs and personality."

In an effort to increase adoptions, the City of Cleveland Department of Animal Control has announced extended hours of operation for the City Kennel. The extended hours are as follows:

Tuesday, November 26 (kennel open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm)

Thursday, November 28 (closed)

Tuesday, December 3 (kennel open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm)

Thursday, December 5 (kennel open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm)

Tuesday, December 10 (kennel open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm)

Thursday, December 12 (kennel open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm)

Tuesday, December 17 (kennel open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm)

Thursday, December 19 (kennel open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm)

All other dates and times not mentioned are subject to regularly scheduled hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Below is a short guide explaining how to adopt a dog at the City of Cleveland Kennel:

1. Identify a Dog! One of our staff or helpful volunteers will be able to assist you in finding the perfect pet for you.

2. Check the status of the dog! Many dogs in the Cleveland Kennel are strays waiting for their owner to reclaim them. Stray dogs require a 3-day waiting period in order to give an owner adequate time to search for their lost pet. Dogs with current identification currently have a 14 day waiting period and dogs involved in legal matters are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

3. The current fee to adopt a dog from the Cleveland Kennel is $61.00 dollars. The fee includes: your new pet, spay and neutering services, licenses, microchips, and the first round of vaccinations. Currently; the rabies vaccination is not administered at the kennel and is therefore not included in the adoption fee. City ordinance requires that the dog be spayed or neutered before its release from the kennel.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.