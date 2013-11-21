Prison for fake water department worker who forcibly robbed 93-year-old man

Prison for the man who pretended to be a utility worker and forcibly robbed an elderly man inside his Cleveland home.

Anthony Ruvolo, 31, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Under assumption that they were workers from the water department, a 93-year old Cleveland man allowed two men to enter his apartment building over the summer. Upon entering, the two men forced the elderly victim to the ground and ripped his pants in order to steal his wallet.

In an attempt to defend himself, the victim punched one of the suspects and knocked his eyeglasses off. The eyeglasses were submitted for DNA analysis and returned with a match to Ruvolo.

Ruvolo entered a plea of guilty to burglary and robbery on October 21.

The second suspect will be sentenced for his role in the upcoming months.

The elderly victim has since passed away from causes not related to the violent robbery.

