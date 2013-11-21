RTA and the Innerbelt Major Closure, Rainy and Windy, Vet Missing in North Korea

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is preparing for additional riders on Friday morning , Nov. 22, as the Innerbelt Bridge eastbound closes to traffic at West 25th Street. Avoidance: It will keep you out of congestion and traffic and operates on RTA tracks only. Extra train cars: RTA will handle extra riders by adding a third car to many Rapid trains serving the West Side for Friday's morning commute. Easy freeway access: You can access Red Line stations from I-90 (West 117th and Triskett stations), I-71 (Puritas Station) and I-480 (Brookpark Station) to avoid areas anticipated to be very busy. Commuter Bus Service - Park-N-Ride - Westlake, North Olmsted & Strongsville. Another option, second in convenience to the Red Line Rapid with this closure, is using RTA's commuter bus services. Park-N-Ride lots are located in Westlake, North Olmsted and Strongsville.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Cloudy with scattered light rain. HIGH: 47 THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with some light rain showers around. Low: 42 FRIDAY: Cloudy. Widespread rain showers. High: 46

An 85-year-old California man is being held in North Korea. Merrill Newman's family says the Korean War veteran had all the proper papers and was in the country with a tour group to visit a war memorial, but Oct. 26 he was pulled off a plane in Pyongyang minutes before it was scheduled to depart. North Korea has not publicly acknowledged it is holding the elderly man. Newman is the second American being held in North Korean. Kenneth Bae is facing 15 years of hard labor after the North Korean government said he was guilty of "hostile acts" and attempts to topple the government.

Win tickets to Cavs vs Heat game on Nov. 27. Go to our Facebook page and LIKE Us.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. TextSTOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager