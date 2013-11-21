Parma Animal Shelter over-flowing with cats; reduces fee for adoptions

The Parma Animal Shelter has exceeded its capacity for cats!

They currently have 58 cats and about 50 more in foster homes waiting for a permanent loving home.





In an effort to facilitate adoptions, they have reduced the price of cats one year and older to $35.





This special runs through Dec. 22.



The Parma Animal Shelter is located at 6260 State Road.

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



