Parma Animal Shelter over-flowing with cats; reduces fee for adoptions

Parma Animal Shelter over-flowing with cats; reduces fee for adoptions

PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

The Parma Animal Shelter has exceeded its capacity for cats!

They currently have 58 cats and about 50 more in foster homes waiting for a permanent loving home.

In an effort to facilitate adoptions, they have reduced the price of cats one year and older to $35.

This special runs through Dec. 22.

The Parma Animal Shelter is located at 6260 State Road. 
 
Hours: Monday-Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

