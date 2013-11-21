Cleveland cops raid suspected dog fighting ring on east side

One of the dogs removed from the house on East 79th

Multiple sources confirm Cleveland Police have raided an east side home for a suspected dog fighting ring.

5th District Officers hit a house on East 79th Thursday afternoon, they removed three dogs, one adult and two puppies.

Police got a warrant to search the residence because of suspected dog fighting going on.

Neighbors tell 19 Action News they weren't aware of dog fighting happening, but one neighbor said, "You shouldn't be fighting dogs. Dogs shouldn't be fought. They aren't those type of animals."

Detectives took away a treadmill they say is often used by dog fighters.

A stolen gun and drugs were also found inside the home.

Cleveland Dog Warden John Baird is now taking care of the dogs until the investigation wraps up.

