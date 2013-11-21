Lorain: "Operation Grinch Grab" yield arrests

The Lorain Police Department served 16 warrants on Thursday as a result of a year-long burglary investigation named "Operation Grinch Grab."

The suspects arrested had a total of 39 felony charges relating to the burglaries, robberies, and thefts which have been plaguing central and south Lorain.

Entering the residence through an open door or window, the suspects would generally steal large screen televisions and video game consoles. It is estimated these suspects are responsible for over 100 burglaries, and additional charges as well as suspects are expected to be added.

As the holiday season approaches the Lorain Police Department would like to remind citizens to be aware of suspicious activity in their neighborhood and to contact the police immediately at 440-204-2100.

