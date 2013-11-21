Richie Incognito grievance hearing put on hold. The player and the team have issued statements acknowledging that the hearing had been postponed pending the completion of Ted Wells' independent investigation. Previously, the Dolphins had wanted to delay the hearing, but those efforts had failed.

“"I have agreed to postpone my expedited arbitration hearing until after the investigation by Ted Wells is complete," Incognito said. "I will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation with a goal of resuming my career with the Miami Dolphins at the conclusion of this investigation. I love my teammates and hope we can put this distraction behind us soon.”"

Said the Dolphins, "The Miami Dolphins and Richie Incognito have agreed to postpone his grievance hearing during his ongoing suspension. Richie is cooperating fully with the NFL investigation and will meet with Ted Wells.”"

