Jason Garrett has a guaranteed job in Dallas, at least for next year. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that coach Jason Garrett would return next year, regardless how the team finishes this season.

Which is a steep statement for a guy who presides over a 5-5 team, one which seems to thrive on will-he-or-won't-he drama, and the ever-present possibility that he could change his mind.

Garrett's 26-24 as a head coach, and spent the offseason floundering about after his offensive play-calling authority was stripped away from him.

But Jones is apparently confident enough in the direction to offer a mandate now, when things could easily get worse.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.