Indians name Minor League Players of Year

CLEVELAND, OH - The ClevelandIndians today named INF JOE WENDLE the Lou Boudreau Award winner (toporganizational position player) and RHP CODY ANDERSON the Bob FellerAward recipient (top pitcher) for the 2013 Minor League season.

Wendle, 23, spent the entireseason with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats where he hit .295 (122-413) with 32doubles, 5 triples, 64 RBI and an .885 OPS (.372 OBP/.513 SLG). Wendle also hit16 home runs which was just one shy of tops in the Indians Minor League systemwhile his .295 average was 3rd best in the organization. The 5-11, 190-poundsecond baseman also ranked among Carolina League Leaders in slugging percentage(2nd, .513), extra-base hits (2nd, 53) and total bases (4th, 212).

The Lincoln University, PAnative hit .426 (20-47) with a 1.104 OPS (.508 OBP/.596 SLG) through the first14 games of the season before suffering a fractured orbital on April 20th thatsidelined him until May 21. At the time of the injury, the left-handed hittinginfielder ranked 6th in all of Minor League baseball with a .426 average, andwas leading the Carolina League in on-base pct. (.508) and OPS (1.104). The Carolina League Postseason All-Star Team selection recently batted .311(19-61) with 7 extra-base hits, 12 RBI and an .863 OPS (.371 OBP/.492 SLG) forSurprise in the Arizona Fall League. He was originally selected by the Indiansin the 6th round (203rd overall) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draftout of West Chester (PA) University.

Anderson, 23, was named the2013 Cleveland Indians Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 9-4 with a2.34 ERA (32 ER/123.1 IP) in 23 starts for the Single-A Advanced CarolinaMudcats. The 6-4, 220-pound righty struck out 112 Single-A batters, issued just31 walks and registered the second-lowest WHIP (1.10) in the Carolina League.Anderson was promoted to the Double-A Akron Aeros on August 15 where he madehis final 3 starts of the season to finish the 2013 campaign with the best ERA(2.65) in the entire Indians Player Development System. Cody also allowed just10.29 base runners per nine innings, the second-best rate in the CarolinaLeague.

Anderson was named to both theMidseason and Postseason CL All-Star teams before being tabbed the CarolinaLeague Pitcher of the Year at year's end. Cody was also named the 2013 winnerof the Matt Minker Community Service Award, an award that is presented to aCarolina League player who best serves his club's community during each regularseason. A native of Quincy, CA, Anderson was originally drafted by the Indiansin the 14th round (428th overall) of the 2011 First-Year PlayerDraft out of Feather River (CA) College.