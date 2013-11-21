Hakeem Nicks plans to play Sunday

Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with what many called a groin injury.

Nicks said it was actually an abdominal strain that has been bothering him for some time before getting worse on Wednesday.

Nicks said that there's no way he's missing this Sunday's game against Dallas, which will give him another chance to get going in a season that hasn't been nearly as productive as Nicks or the Giants would like.

