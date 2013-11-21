Police searching for US Bank robber

The FBI and police are looking for information regarding a bank robbery that occurred at US Bank, 7951 State Road in North Royalton Thursday.

At approximately 3:45pm suspect entered the US Bank and presented a note to a teller indicating a bank robbery.

The subject is described as a white male, early 20's approximately 6 ft, wearing dark glasses, a hat, gloves and a black leather coat. He appeared to be wearing a long black hair wig.

No weapon was observed or implied. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the North Royalton Police, or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.

