EXCLUSIVE: Woman says she was raped by man she met on dating website

A man is facing charges for raping a woman he'd just met through an on-line dating website.

Cleveland Police sex crimes investigators have started filing charges against Jeffrey Redden.

Court records show Redden met a woman on a dating website called Plenty of Fish, they got together near Fulton and Carlyle in Cleveland.

The two had dinner, drank a little, then she went into his place to use the bathroom.

The records show she says she was then raped, and the victim told police she finally escaped when Redden fell asleep.

19 Action News didn't find any other cases of sex crimes in Cuyahoga County for Redden.

Police say the key evidence in this case includes text messages.

Records show the next morning, Redden texted the woman referring to sexual acts and asking if she was angry, she told him she felt she'd been raped.

Dating websites are popular, so protect yourself from people you barely know. Go to busy places with lots of people. Tell friends where you're going. And keep your guard up.

Redden's case is now heading to a grand jury.

