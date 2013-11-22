Innerbelt closing, Traffic backups, And remembering JFK

Good Friday morning Northeast Ohio.

The Innerbelt woes continue today, especially for those coming in from the west side. In order to switch all traffic to the new Innerbelt bridge, 1-90 eastbound is CLOSED from 1-490 to 1-77 and will stay closed until just before the morning rush on Monday. Reporter Shannon Davidson is live on the Innerbelt with the latest info on the traffic delays.

And Reporter Bill Safos is live on the west side as drivers struggle to find a stress free way into downtown. Need to know some alternate routes? Tune into 19 Action News this morning as we go over ways to avoid the mess on the Innerbelt.

It's been 50 years since the day the President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Tune in as we remember President Kennedy, revisit the investigation of his murder, and go over the questions that we still have today.

