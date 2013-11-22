Good Friday morning NE Ohio: Temps falling all day HIGH 47

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

FRIDAY: Temps falling all day Cloudy with some light rain. HIGH: 47

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temps falling all night Cloudy. Low: 26

SATURDAY: Cloudy and snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow watch. Very cold. LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chance of snow. High: 26

THANKSGIVING: Partly Sunny and very cold. High: 39

