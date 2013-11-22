Husband, wife, arrested in armed robbery

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Springfield Township Police responded to a call around 8:20 p.m. for an armed robbery at the Mash Oil gas station on S. Arlington Road.

Officials say the gas station clerk said someone entered the station wearing a ski mask and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money.

The suspect then left the scene, with an unknown amount of money, in a blue mini-van driven by an accomplice.

They were stopped a short time later by a Summit County Deputy Sheriff. They recovered an airsoft gun, ski mask, and the stolen money in the van.

Detectives say that 30 year old Melissa Sue Smith was the suspect who entered the store, and her husband, 29-year-old William F. Smith was the driver.

The duo is being charged with Aggravated Robbery and are being held in the Summit County Jail.

