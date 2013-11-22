50th Anniversary of JFK's Assassination, Freezing Weekend, Date Sex Assault, Win Cavs Tickets

To honor the 50th anniversary of President Kennedy's death , President Obama and the first lady laid a wreath at his gravesite in Arlington National Cemetery, joined by former President Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Fifty years later, that eternal flame still burns. Meanwhile in Dallas, curious tourists still come to the place where those fatal shots were fired half a century ago. For this city, Friday is a delicate balancing act of honoring Kennedy's memory without sensationalizing his murder. "The city in general was highly embarrassed and ashamed, but what made it even worse, the city was branded unfairly as a city of hate," Gary Mack, curator at The Sixth Floor Museum, said. Dallas has spent decades trying to shake off the reputation of "the city that killed Kennedy." which is not easy - as that dark day of history is rehashed daily by trolley tours and by those who don't believe that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

FRIDAY: Temps falling all day Cloudy with some light rain. HIGH: 47 FRIDAY NIGHT: Temps falling all night Cloudy. Low: 26 SATURDAY: Cloudy and snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery High: 35 SATURDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow watch. Very cold. LOW: 19 SUNDAY: Cloudy and chance of snow. High: 26 THANKSGIVING: Partly Sunny and very cold. High: 39



A man is facing charges for raping a woman he'd just met through an on-line dating website. Cleveland Police sex crimes investigators have started filing charges against Jeffrey Redden. Court records show Redden met a woman on a dating website called Plenty of Fish, they got together near Fulton and Carlyle in Cleveland. The two had dinner, drank a little, then she went into his place to use the bathroom. The records show she says she was then raped, and the victim told police she finally escaped when Redden fell asleep. 19 Action News didn't find any other cases of sex crimes in Cuyahoga County for Redden.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager