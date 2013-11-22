Cleveland murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia

Early Friday morning, fugitive Byron James was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Marietta, Georgia.

James has been wanted for homicide by the Cleveland Police Department since August 2012. The charges stem from an incident in August 2012 where James is alleged to have shot a man to death near E. 136 St. and Kelso Avenue in Cleveland. The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was referred the fugitive investigation and had been searching for James since that time.

James arrested at an apartment in Marietta without incident. he will be held in Georgia until he is extradited back to Ohio to face the homicide charge.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

