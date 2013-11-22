Ohio's unemployment numbers continue to climb

Ohio's unemployment rate was 7.3 percent in August 2013, up from 7.2 percent in July, according to data released this morning by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Four people from Northeast Ohio were indicted for operating an identity-theft scheme which they used to defraud six states out of more than $361,000 in unemployment benefits. Darnell Nash, age 29, of

Four indicted in ID theft scheme that bilked six states out of unemployment benefits

Ohio's unemployment rate was 7.5 percent in October 2013, 7.4 percent in September, and 7.3 percent in August, according to data released this morning by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Ohio's nonfarm wage and salary employment at 5,204,800, increased 2,400 from September to October and 200 from August to September.





The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in October was 427,000, up 2,000 from 425,000 in September. The number of unemployed has increased by 31,000 in the past 12 months from 396,000. The October unemployment rate for Ohio was up from 6.9 percent in October 2012.





The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 7.3 percent, up from 7.2 percent in September and down from 7.9 percent in October 2012.





Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 2,400 over the month, from 5,202,400 in September 2013 to 5,204,800 in October, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.





Goods-producing industries, at 849,100, gained 2,300 jobs over the month. Jobs were added in construction (+1,300), manufacturing (+900), and mining and logging (+100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,615,800, gained 6,400 jobs. Employment increased in trade, transportation, and utilities (+3,500), leisure and hospitality (+3,000), financial activities (+1,000), and other services (+1,000). Job losses occurred in professional and business services (-1,200), educational and health services (-600), and information (-300). Government employment, at 739,900, lost 6,300 jobs. Declines were posted in local (-4,300), state (-1,400), and federal (-600) government.





From October 2012 to October 2013, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 27,200. Goods-producing industries increased 5,300 over the year. Manufacturing gained 6,000 jobs in durable goods (+5,100) and non-durable goods (+900). Mining and logging added 400 jobs but construction lost 1,100 jobs.





Private service-providing industries added 33,400 jobs. Job gains were posted in leisure and hospitality (+13,100), educational and health services (+12,100), trade, transportation, and utilities (+11,100), professional and business services (+1,500), and financial activities (+1,100). Employment declines were seen in information (-2,800) and other services (-2,700). Government lost 11,500 jobs through local (-7,600), federal (-2,800), and state (-1,100) government.



