Vigil for 42-year old woman beaten to death

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the woman found dead inside a burning Cleveland home. The body of Davida Burns, 42, was found in the basement of the burning home on East 121st Street last Friday.

A night of remembrance was held for the 42-year-old woman found dead in an abandoned home earlier this month.

Friday night, family, organizers and community members sick of city violence honored Davida Burns.

Burns was found beaten to death in the basement of a home on E. 121 Street on November 15.

Firefighters located her body while putting out a fire in that home.

Burns' oldest daughter spoke with our Scott Taylor in an exclusive interview to help track down her mom's killer. "Our family is in so much pain. She will never be replaced. She left 7 beautiful children," says Jaliyah Burns.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for suspects.

"It's so important that the Community speak out and be bold and do what ever they can do help our family in this time of need," says Burns.

A memorial fund has been set up at any Fifth Third Bank in the name of Davida Burns.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

