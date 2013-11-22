Thieves target historical church in Cleveland Heights

A local pastor is shocked after thieves break into his church and steal several items.

The crime happened at St. Alban Episcopal Church on Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland Heights Wednesday evening.





Two silver chalices, two small silver pitchers and silver baptismal shelves were taken. These items were donated to the church in 1892 and are considered an important part of the church history.





An LCD projector was also stolen.





St. Alban Episcopal Church is the city's oldest church and was re-built after an arson fire in June of 1989.

