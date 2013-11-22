Horton has high praise for Roethlisberger

Berea, OH (WOIO) - Ben Roethlisberger makes for a big target, but as the Browns know firsthand, he is anything but stationary. Over the years, Roethlisberger has used his legs as often as his arm to beat the Browns, escaping the pass rush, extending plays, scrambling for first downs. In fact, Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton compares Roethlisberger to one of the greatest scrambling quarterbacks of all time: Fran Tarkenton, the former Giants and Vikings star. A dramatic comparison, considering Roethlisberger's 6'5, 240 pounds, and Tarkenton played at 6'0, 190.





"I can't go all the way back to Y.A. Tittle (another former Giants QB)", Horton said on Thursday, "but I'd compare Ben to Fran...I told our guys, Ben used to play shortstop, when you'd think he'd be a pitcher. He was a point guard, when you'd think he'd be a center. He's one of the most athletic players in NFL history."





Roethlisberger has the numbers against the Browns to prove it, winning 15 of 16 against what he considers his hometown team. The Findlay, Ohio native has also heated up this season, throwing for nearly 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in his past three games.





Overall, the Steelers, who come to town on Sunday, have won a staggering 17 of their last 19 against the Browns.





