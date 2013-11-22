Indians announce Spring Training schedule

Cleveland,OH—The Cleveland Indians on Friday announced their schedule for 2014 CactusLeague play in Arizona, a schedule that opens with three games against theCincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

TheTribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark, plus anadditional three games there against the Cincinnati Reds. The Indians will playone night game, on March 18, against the San Francisco Giants.

Afterthe Cactus League schedule, the Indians then will play two exhibition gamesagainst the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on March 28 and March29 before opening the season on Monday, March 31 vs. the Oakland A's at O.CoColiseum in Oakland.

Pitchersand catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on February 11, withtheir first workout set for February 13. The full squad reports on February 15,with the first full-squad workout set for February 17.

2014 GOODYEARSPRING TRAINING TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets onsale December 3

Mini Plans andGroup tickets go on sale December 9 at 10AM (MST)

Single-Gametickets go on sale December 14 at 10AM (MST)

BENEFITSFOR 2014!

DiscountCoupon Booklets: SeasonTicket Holders will receive an array of discounted concession and merchandisevouchers, along with the opportunity to take advantage of unique ballparkexperiences throughout the season.

2014Mini Plans available:Fans have the opportunity to pick any three (3) or more games of their choicefrom both the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds home schedules. MiniPlans will go on sale December 9 at 10AM MST.

TRAVEL WITH THETRIBE THIS SPRING!

TheCleveland Indians once again have partnered with Professional Travel, Inc., tooffer fans all-inclusive VIP travel packages that will provide the most unique,behind-the-scenes experience available to the Spring Training home of theCleveland Indians in Goodyear, AZ.

Allpackages include:

Four,six or seven nights hotel accommodations

VIPpriority seating for all home games at Goodyear Ballpark

Multiplemeet-and-greets with players, coaches and other personnel

Post-gameworkout/Batting Practice session at Player Development Complex

Exclusivemerchandise gift bag

2014travel schedule:

March16-20

March16-23

March21-27

VisitIndians.com/Spring, or call 1-855-298-5444 for more details and to book yourtrip today!

ClevelandIndians Spring Training tickets will be available at Indians.com, GoodyearBallpark's Ticket Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or 1-866-48-TRIBE, inperson at all Cleveland Indians Team Shops and convenient Ticketmaster TicketCenter locations including select Cleveland and select Arizona Fry'sMarketplace/Food & Drug stores, La Curacao stores and the PhoenixConvention Center.

Forinformation on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on toIndians.com/spring or Indians.com/boletos.

SpringTraining Game Prices

Seating area Single Game Adult Single Game Child Mini Plan Per Game Group Weekday Group Weekend Club seating 29.00 - - 27.00 28.00 Premium Field Box 29.00 - - - - Infield Box 25.00 - 23.00 22.00 23.00 Outfield Box 20.00 10.00 18.00 15.00 17.00 Outfield Reserved 12.00 6.00 11.00 7.00 9.00 Berm 8.00 4.00 - 6.00 7.00 Right Field Pavilion 32.00 - 31.00 30.00 30.00 Terrace 17.00* - - 37.00 37.00 Suites - - - $750 (15 tickets)**

Groupticket discounts are valid for groups of 20 or more.

Childticket pricing is valid for children 12 and under with the purchase of aregularly priced ticket in the designated areas.

Cluband Premium Field Box sections consist of wider, padded seats with in-seat waitstaff.

Terraceand Right Field Pavilion sections are all-inclusive food package locations.

*Dayof game only; food not included

**For more information on the availability of Suites, Terrace and Right FieldPavilion, please call 623-882-3130.

2014 Promotional Days Player Autograph Days: Collect autographs from your favorite players before the game right outside the main team shop at Goodyear Ballpark. Dates: February 26, March 6, March 13, March 26 Play Catch on the Field: Bring your gloves to play catch in the outfield after the game! Soft toss baseballs provided. Date: March 12 Fan Appreciation Day: Autographed team memorabilia and other items will be given away each inning to random fans. Date: March 24 Kids Run the Bases: After every Saturday and Sunday home game, just like their favorite players! Senior Stroll the Bases: On select weekday games. Dates: March 4, March 19 and March 25. 2014 Value Ticket Offers NEW FOR 2014! Specially Discounted Kids Ticket Pricing: HALF-PRICE kids ticket with the purchase of a single-game ticket in the Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved and Berm. Child ticket pricing is valid for children 12 and under for ALL games with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket in the designated areas. BUCKeye Berm Days: When the Indians play against the Reds, all fans have the opportunity to purchase one regularly priced Berm ticket and get another for $1. Dates: February 26, February 28 **Military Discount – One free ticket to all games for active-duty or retired military and guard/reserve personnel in Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved or Berm seating. Also, up to $5 off to anyone in their party. (Limit four tickets) **Senior Saver Pass: All fans 55 and over can purchase an Infield Box seat that includes a Value Meal Combo for just $18 (a $30 value!). Dates: All Monday-Friday games. **Offer available at Goodyear Ballpark Ticket Office only. Valid ID required.

2014SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Wednesday February 26 CINCINNATI REDS Goodyear Thursday February 27 Cincinnati Reds Goodyear Friday February 28 CINCINNATI REDS Goodyear Saturday March 1 Chicago White Sox Glendale Sunday March 2 SEATTLE MARINERS Goodyear Monday March 3 Texas Rangers Surprise Tuesday March 4 CHICAGO WHITE SOX Goodyear Wednesday March 5 Seattle Mariners Peoria Thursday March 6 CHICAGO CUBS Goodyear Friday March 7 Chicago Cubs Mesa Saturday March 8 San Diego Padres Peoria Sunday March 9 MILWAUKEE BREWERS Goodyear Monday March 10 LOS ANGELES ANGELS Goodyear Tuesday March 11 Arizona Diamondbacks Salt River Wednesday March 12 SAN DIEGO PADRES Goodyear Thursday March 13 KANSAS CITY ROYALS Goodyear Friday March 14 Chicago White Sox Glendale Saturday March 15 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Goodyear Sunday March 16 San Francisco Giants (ss) Scottsdale Sunday March 16 Chicago Cubs (ss) Mesa Monday March 17 Cincinnati Reds Goodyear Tuesday March 18 SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS Goodyear (7:05 PM MT) Wednesday March 19 OAKLAND A'S Goodyear Thursday March 20 OFF DAY Friday March 21 Colorado Rockies Salt River Saturday March 22 COLORADO ROCKIES Goodyear Sunday March 23 Los Angeles Angels Tempe Monday March 24 Cincinnati Reds Goodyear Tuesday March 25 TEXAS RANGERS Goodyear Wednesday March 26 MILWAUKEE BREWERS Goodyear Thursday March 27 Arizona Diamondbacks Salt River Friday March 28 San Diego Padres San Diego (Petco Park) Saturday March 29 San Diego Padres San Diego (Petco Park)

Allgame dates and times are subject to change

Allgames are at 1:05PM local Goodyear, AZ (MST) time unless otherwise noted

ALLCAPS AND BOLD indicate home games

(ss)—splitsquad