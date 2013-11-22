Indians announce Spring Training schedule - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Indians announce Spring Training schedule

By Tony Zarrella, Sports Director
Cleveland,OH—The Cleveland Indians on Friday announced their schedule for 2014 CactusLeague play in Arizona, a schedule that opens with three games against theCincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

 

TheTribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark, plus anadditional three games there against the Cincinnati Reds. The Indians will playone night game, on March 18, against the San Francisco Giants.

 

Afterthe Cactus League schedule, the Indians then will play two exhibition gamesagainst the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on March 28 and March29 before opening the season on Monday, March 31 vs. the Oakland A's at O.CoColiseum in Oakland.

 

Pitchersand catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on February 11, withtheir first workout set for February 13. The full squad reports on February 15,with the first full-squad workout set for February 17.

 

 

2014 GOODYEARSPRING TRAINING TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets onsale December 3

Mini Plans andGroup tickets go on sale December 9 at 10AM (MST)

Single-Gametickets go on sale December 14 at 10AM (MST)

 

BENEFITSFOR 2014!

DiscountCoupon Booklets: SeasonTicket Holders will receive an array of discounted concession and merchandisevouchers, along with the opportunity to take advantage of unique ballparkexperiences throughout the season.

 

2014Mini Plans available:Fans have the opportunity to pick any three (3) or more games of their choicefrom both the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds home schedules. MiniPlans will go on sale December 9 at 10AM MST.

 

 

TRAVEL WITH THETRIBE THIS SPRING!

TheCleveland Indians once again have partnered with Professional Travel, Inc., tooffer fans all-inclusive VIP travel packages that will provide the most unique,behind-the-scenes experience available to the Spring Training home of theCleveland Indians in Goodyear, AZ.

 

Allpackages include:

  • Four,six or seven nights hotel accommodations
  • VIPpriority seating for all home games at Goodyear Ballpark
  • Multiplemeet-and-greets with players, coaches and other personnel
  • Post-gameworkout/Batting Practice session at Player Development Complex
  • Exclusivemerchandise gift bag

 

2014travel schedule:

  • March16-20
  • March16-23
  • March21-27

VisitIndians.com/Spring, or call 1-855-298-5444 for more details and to book yourtrip today!

 

ClevelandIndians Spring Training tickets will be available at Indians.com, GoodyearBallpark's Ticket Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or 1-866-48-TRIBE, inperson at all Cleveland Indians Team Shops and convenient Ticketmaster TicketCenter locations including select Cleveland and select Arizona Fry'sMarketplace/Food & Drug stores, La Curacao stores and the PhoenixConvention Center.

 

Forinformation on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on toIndians.com/spring or Indians.com/boletos.

 

SpringTraining Game Prices

 

Seating area

Single  Game Adult

Single Game Child

Mini Plan Per Game

Group Weekday

Group Weekend

Club seating

29.00

-

-

27.00

28.00

Premium Field Box

29.00

-

-

-

-

Infield

Box

25.00

-

23.00

22.00

23.00

Outfield Box

20.00

10.00

18.00

15.00

17.00

Outfield Reserved

12.00

6.00

11.00

7.00

9.00

Berm

8.00

4.00

-

6.00

7.00

Right Field Pavilion

32.00

-

31.00

30.00

30.00

Terrace

17.00*

-

-

37.00

37.00

Suites

-

-

-

$750 (15 tickets)**

 

  • Groupticket discounts are valid for groups of 20 or more.
  • Childticket pricing is valid for children 12 and under with the purchase of aregularly priced ticket in the designated areas.
  • Cluband Premium Field Box sections consist of wider, padded seats with in-seat waitstaff.
  • Terraceand Right Field Pavilion sections are all-inclusive food package locations.

*Dayof game only; food not included

**For more information on the availability of Suites, Terrace and Right FieldPavilion, please call 623-882-3130.

 

 

 

 

2014 Promotional Days

Player Autograph Days: Collect autographs from your favorite players before the game right outside the main team shop at Goodyear Ballpark. Dates: February 26, March 6, March 13, March 26

Play Catch on the Field: Bring your gloves to play catch in the outfield after the game! Soft toss baseballs provided. Date: March 12

Fan Appreciation Day: Autographed team memorabilia and other items will be given away each inning to random fans. Date: March 24

Kids Run the Bases: After every Saturday and Sunday home game, just like their favorite players!

Senior Stroll the Bases: On select weekday games. Dates: March 4, March 19 and March 25.

 

2014 Value Ticket Offers

 

 

 

 

NEW FOR 2014!

Specially Discounted Kids Ticket Pricing: HALF-PRICE kids ticket with the purchase of a single-game ticket in the Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved and Berm. Child ticket pricing is valid for children 12 and under for ALL games with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket in the designated areas.

BUCKeye Berm Days: When the Indians play against the Reds, all fans have the opportunity to purchase one regularly priced Berm ticket and get another for $1. Dates: February 26, February 28

**Military Discount – One free ticket to all games for active-duty or retired military and guard/reserve personnel in Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved or Berm seating. Also, up to $5 off to anyone in their party. (Limit four tickets)

**Senior Saver Pass: All fans 55 and over can purchase an Infield Box seat that includes a Value Meal Combo for just $18 (a $30 value!). Dates: All Monday-Friday games.

**Offer available at Goodyear Ballpark Ticket Office only. Valid ID required.

 

 

2014SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

 

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

LOCATION

Wednesday

February 26

CINCINNATI REDS

Goodyear

Thursday

February 27

Cincinnati Reds

Goodyear

Friday

February 28

CINCINNATI REDS

Goodyear

Saturday

March 1

Chicago White Sox

Glendale

Sunday

March 2

SEATTLE MARINERS

Goodyear

Monday

March 3

Texas Rangers

Surprise

Tuesday

March 4

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

Goodyear

Wednesday

March 5

Seattle Mariners

Peoria

Thursday

March 6

CHICAGO CUBS

Goodyear

Friday

March 7

Chicago Cubs

Mesa

Saturday

March 8

San Diego Padres

Peoria

Sunday

March 9

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Goodyear

Monday

March 10

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

Goodyear

Tuesday

March 11

Arizona Diamondbacks

Salt River

Wednesday

March 12

SAN DIEGO PADRES

Goodyear

Thursday

March 13

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Goodyear

Friday

March 14

Chicago White Sox

Glendale

Saturday

March 15

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Goodyear

Sunday

March 16

San Francisco Giants (ss)

Scottsdale

Sunday

March 16

Chicago Cubs (ss)

Mesa

Monday

March 17

Cincinnati Reds

Goodyear

Tuesday

March 18

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Goodyear (7:05 PM MT)

Wednesday

March 19

OAKLAND A'S

Goodyear

Thursday

March 20

OFF DAY

 

Friday

March 21

Colorado Rockies

Salt River

Saturday

March 22

COLORADO ROCKIES

Goodyear

Sunday

March 23

Los Angeles Angels

Tempe

Monday

March 24

Cincinnati Reds

Goodyear

Tuesday

March 25

TEXAS RANGERS

Goodyear

Wednesday

March 26

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Goodyear

Thursday

March 27

Arizona Diamondbacks

Salt River

Friday

March 28

San Diego Padres

San Diego (Petco Park)

Saturday

March 29

San Diego Padres

San Diego (Petco Park)

 

Allgame dates and times are subject to change

Allgames are at 1:05PM local Goodyear, AZ (MST) time unless otherwise noted

ALLCAPS AND BOLD indicate home games

(ss)—splitsquad

