Indians announce Spring Training schedule

Cleveland,OH—The Cleveland Indians on Friday announced their schedule for 2014 CactusLeague play in Arizona, a schedule that opens with three games against theCincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.
TheTribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark, plus anadditional three games there against the Cincinnati Reds. The Indians will playone night game, on March 18, against the San Francisco Giants.
Afterthe Cactus League schedule, the Indians then will play two exhibition gamesagainst the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on March 28 and March29 before opening the season on Monday, March 31 vs. the Oakland A's at O.CoColiseum in Oakland.
Pitchersand catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on February 11, withtheir first workout set for February 13. The full squad reports on February 15,with the first full-squad workout set for February 17.
2014 GOODYEARSPRING TRAINING TICKET INFORMATION
Season tickets onsale December 3
Mini Plans andGroup tickets go on sale December 9 at 10AM (MST)
Single-Gametickets go on sale December 14 at 10AM (MST)
BENEFITSFOR 2014!
DiscountCoupon Booklets: SeasonTicket Holders will receive an array of discounted concession and merchandisevouchers, along with the opportunity to take advantage of unique ballparkexperiences throughout the season.
2014Mini Plans available:Fans have the opportunity to pick any three (3) or more games of their choicefrom both the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds home schedules. MiniPlans will go on sale December 9 at 10AM MST.
TRAVEL WITH THETRIBE THIS SPRING!
TheCleveland Indians once again have partnered with Professional Travel, Inc., tooffer fans all-inclusive VIP travel packages that will provide the most unique,behind-the-scenes experience available to the Spring Training home of theCleveland Indians in Goodyear, AZ.
Allpackages include:
2014travel schedule:
VisitIndians.com/Spring, or call 1-855-298-5444 for more details and to book yourtrip today!
ClevelandIndians Spring Training tickets will be available at Indians.com, GoodyearBallpark's Ticket Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or 1-866-48-TRIBE, inperson at all Cleveland Indians Team Shops and convenient Ticketmaster TicketCenter locations including select Cleveland and select Arizona Fry'sMarketplace/Food & Drug stores, La Curacao stores and the PhoenixConvention Center.
Forinformation on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on toIndians.com/spring or Indians.com/boletos.
SpringTraining Game Prices
Seating area
Single Game Adult
Single Game Child
Mini Plan Per Game
Group Weekday
Group Weekend
Club seating
29.00
-
-
27.00
28.00
Premium Field Box
29.00
-
-
-
-
Infield
Box
25.00
-
23.00
22.00
23.00
Outfield Box
20.00
10.00
18.00
15.00
17.00
Outfield Reserved
12.00
6.00
11.00
7.00
9.00
Berm
8.00
4.00
-
6.00
7.00
Right Field Pavilion
32.00
-
31.00
30.00
30.00
Terrace
17.00*
-
-
37.00
37.00
Suites
-
-
-
$750 (15 tickets)**
*Dayof game only; food not included
**For more information on the availability of Suites, Terrace and Right FieldPavilion, please call 623-882-3130.
2014 Promotional Days
Player Autograph Days: Collect autographs from your favorite players before the game right outside the main team shop at Goodyear Ballpark. Dates: February 26, March 6, March 13, March 26
Play Catch on the Field: Bring your gloves to play catch in the outfield after the game! Soft toss baseballs provided. Date: March 12
Fan Appreciation Day: Autographed team memorabilia and other items will be given away each inning to random fans. Date: March 24
Kids Run the Bases: After every Saturday and Sunday home game, just like their favorite players!
Senior Stroll the Bases: On select weekday games. Dates: March 4, March 19 and March 25.
2014 Value Ticket Offers
NEW FOR 2014!
Specially Discounted Kids Ticket Pricing: HALF-PRICE kids ticket with the purchase of a single-game ticket in the Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved and Berm. Child ticket pricing is valid for children 12 and under for ALL games with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket in the designated areas.
BUCKeye Berm Days: When the Indians play against the Reds, all fans have the opportunity to purchase one regularly priced Berm ticket and get another for $1. Dates: February 26, February 28
**Military Discount – One free ticket to all games for active-duty or retired military and guard/reserve personnel in Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved or Berm seating. Also, up to $5 off to anyone in their party. (Limit four tickets)
**Senior Saver Pass: All fans 55 and over can purchase an Infield Box seat that includes a Value Meal Combo for just $18 (a $30 value!). Dates: All Monday-Friday games.
**Offer available at Goodyear Ballpark Ticket Office only. Valid ID required.
2014SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Wednesday
February 26
CINCINNATI REDS
Goodyear
Thursday
February 27
Cincinnati Reds
Goodyear
Friday
February 28
CINCINNATI REDS
Goodyear
Saturday
March 1
Chicago White Sox
Glendale
Sunday
March 2
SEATTLE MARINERS
Goodyear
Monday
March 3
Texas Rangers
Surprise
Tuesday
March 4
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Goodyear
Wednesday
March 5
Seattle Mariners
Peoria
Thursday
March 6
CHICAGO CUBS
Goodyear
Friday
March 7
Chicago Cubs
Mesa
Saturday
March 8
San Diego Padres
Peoria
Sunday
March 9
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Goodyear
Monday
March 10
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Goodyear
Tuesday
March 11
Arizona Diamondbacks
Salt River
Wednesday
March 12
SAN DIEGO PADRES
Goodyear
Thursday
March 13
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Goodyear
Friday
March 14
Chicago White Sox
Glendale
Saturday
March 15
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Goodyear
Sunday
March 16
San Francisco Giants (ss)
Scottsdale
Sunday
March 16
Chicago Cubs (ss)
Mesa
Monday
March 17
Cincinnati Reds
Goodyear
Tuesday
March 18
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Goodyear (7:05 PM MT)
Wednesday
March 19
OAKLAND A'S
Goodyear
Thursday
March 20
OFF DAY
Friday
March 21
Colorado Rockies
Salt River
Saturday
March 22
COLORADO ROCKIES
Goodyear
Sunday
March 23
Los Angeles Angels
Tempe
Monday
March 24
Cincinnati Reds
Goodyear
Tuesday
March 25
TEXAS RANGERS
Goodyear
Wednesday
March 26
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Goodyear
Thursday
March 27
Arizona Diamondbacks
Salt River
Friday
March 28
San Diego Padres
San Diego (Petco Park)
Saturday
March 29
San Diego Padres
San Diego (Petco Park)
Allgame dates and times are subject to change
Allgames are at 1:05PM local Goodyear, AZ (MST) time unless otherwise noted
ALLCAPS AND BOLD indicate home games
(ss)—splitsquad
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.