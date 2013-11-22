Camilia Terry: Found guilty on 9 of 10 charges, including aggravated murder

Camilia Terry, the mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son, was found guilty on 9 of 10 charges Friday in court, including one charged of aggravated murder.

Attorneys delivered the closing arguments around 2 P.M. for the accusation of murdering her son and then trying to dispose of his body.

Prosecutors say Terry wanted little 'Emilliano Terry dead -- and she followed through with blunt force.'

Camilia first reported her son missing last November. The child's body was eventually found at the Waste Management Facility in Oakwood Village. The boy's body was intact, but wrapped in a series of three garbage bags in a move, investigators say, to conceal the body.

She is charged with aggravated murder, murder and endangering children, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, making false alarms and gross abuse of a corpse.



The autopsy shows the boy weighed only 22 lbs. and was under 3 feet tall.

During the course of the trial, Terry's foster mother, Lateria Foster, took the stand as well as the Deputy Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and a Cleveland Homicide Detective.

Terry chose not to testify.

Terry has two other sons. They are now living with relatives.

