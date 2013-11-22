Ashland woman pleads guilty to holding a mom and daughter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ashland woman pleads guilty to holding a mom and daughter hostage

Dezerah Silsby (Source: Police) Dezerah Silsby (Source: Police)

One of the four suspects accused of holding a mom and her daughter captive for years in an Ashland home pled guilty Friday.

Dezerah Silsby pleaded guilty to all charges. The plea agreement was sealed and no sentencing date has been sent. 

Officials say Silsby, Daniel Brown, Jordie Callahan and his girlfriend Jessica Hunt held the victims hostage from August 2010 through October 2012.

In October of 2012, the mother stole a candy bar from a Family Dollar while shopping for the suspects. She told police the people at the house were mean and that is when an investigation was launched.

FBI Investigators say the mom and daughter were starved, beaten and threatened  with snake and pit bull attacks.

Callahan and Hunt are scheduled to stand trial Feb. 18.

Brown has already pled guilty and assisting the prosecution.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly