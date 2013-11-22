Ashland woman pleads guilty to holding a mom and daughter hostage

Four people have been arrested for holding a mother and her child captive for years in Ashland. According to the charges, the suspects used beatings, threats of death and threats of attacks from pit bulls and large snakes to hold a woman and her child against their will for two years.

One of the four suspects accused of holding a mom and her daughter captive for years in an Ashland home pled guilty Friday.

Dezerah Silsby pleaded guilty to all charges. The plea agreement was sealed and no sentencing date has been sent.

Officials say Silsby, Daniel Brown, Jordie Callahan and his girlfriend Jessica Hunt held the victims hostage from August 2010 through October 2012.

In October of 2012, the mother stole a candy bar from a Family Dollar while shopping for the suspects. She told police the people at the house were mean and that is when an investigation was launched.

FBI Investigators say the mom and daughter were starved, beaten and threatened with snake and pit bull attacks.

Callahan and Hunt are scheduled to stand trial Feb. 18.

Brown has already pled guilty and assisting the prosecution.

